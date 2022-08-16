HEC allows GU to start PhD program in Electrical Engineering

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) issued no objection certificate (NOC) to Gomal University on Tuesday for starting PhD degree in Electrical Engineering program.

The Gomal University, due to the steps taken by the administration under the leadership of its vice chancellor, achieved another goal as the HEC issued notification to allow the varsity for starting PhD degree in Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

After this notification, the admissions would be started soon for the PhD program in Electrical Engineering.

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Ahmed congratulated the whole staff of the University, especially the teachers of Faculty of Engineering and Technology.