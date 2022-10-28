UrduPoint.com

HEC Allows Islamia University Of Bahawalpur To Start MS Biomedical Engineering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 08:13 PM

HEC allows Islamia University of Bahawalpur to start MS Biomedical Engineering

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has allowed the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to start MS Biomedical Engineering programme

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Higher education Commission of Pakistan has allowed the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to start MS Biomedical Engineering programme. The programme will be launched in the Department of Information and Communication Engineering, Faculty of Engineering.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is the first university in South Punjab to launch the state-of-the-art MS Biomedical Engineering programmer. Associate Professors Dr. Engr. Muhammad Ali Qureshi, and Dr. Engr. Asjid Amin were appointed to initiate the programme. The HEC has approved 49 MS and 23 PhD programs in the last three years.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Athar Mahboob and Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Naveed Akhtar congratulated Dean Faculty of Engineering Dr. Muhammad Amjad and Director Advanced Studies and Research Center Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Muhammad Ali HEC IUB

Recent Stories

Suspect in Attack on Speaker Pelosi's Husband Used ..

Suspect in Attack on Speaker Pelosi's Husband Used Hammer - Reports

56 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

57 seconds ago
 46.6 percent of children stunted in Balochistan ow ..

46.6 percent of children stunted in Balochistan owing to malnutrition: Dr. Rubab ..

1 minute ago
 Ziaullah Langu reviews law, order situation to mai ..

Ziaullah Langu reviews law, order situation to maintain peace in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Mengal convenes meeting of commission to investiga ..

Mengal convenes meeting of commission to investigate grievances of Baloch studen ..

4 minutes ago
 Seminar on breast cancer awareness held

Seminar on breast cancer awareness held

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.