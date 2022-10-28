HEC allows Islamia University of Bahawalpur to start MS Biomedical Engineering

(@FahadShabbir)

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has allowed the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to start MS Biomedical Engineering programme

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Higher education Commission of Pakistan has allowed the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to start MS Biomedical Engineering programme. The programme will be launched in the Department of Information and Communication Engineering, Faculty of Engineering.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is the first university in South Punjab to launch the state-of-the-art MS Biomedical Engineering programmer. Associate Professors Dr. Engr. Muhammad Ali Qureshi, and Dr. Engr. Asjid Amin were appointed to initiate the programme. The HEC has approved 49 MS and 23 PhD programs in the last three years.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Athar Mahboob and Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Naveed Akhtar congratulated Dean Faculty of Engineering Dr. Muhammad Amjad and Director Advanced Studies and Research Center Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha.