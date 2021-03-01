HEC allows SMIU to start Ph.D programme in Environmental Science

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Higher Education Commission(HEC) has allowed the Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) to start Ph.D programme in Environmental Science.

SMIU Vice Chancellor Pro. Dr.Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon, while congratulating faculty and staff members of the university said that the HEC's decision to permit the university to start another Ph.

D programme along with the ongoing undergraduate and graduate programmes in Environmental Science showed its trust in its quality education.

He also congratulated the Faculty of Environmental Science on the success of their efforts in this regard.

The Ph.D programme would be started from the current Spring session.

It is pertinent to mention that SMIU has already run three programs in Ph.D in subjects of Media & Communication Studies, Computer Science, and Artificial Intelligence & Mathematical Sciences.