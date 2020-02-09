UrduPoint.com
HEC Announces 1000 Scholarships For Sri Lankan Students

Sun 09th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

HEC announces 1000 scholarships for Sri Lankan students

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has announced as many as 1000 'Allama Iqbal Scholarships' for Sri Lankan students under the Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme.

According to official sources, Allama Iqbal Scholarships provide an excellent opportunity for 1000 Sri Lankan students to visit Pakistan and pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degree programs in Engineering Science, Basic and Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences.

HEC sources said the Sri Lankans had also been offered MBBS in public sector medical colleges and universities of Pakistan. The programme was spread over the course of next five years, they added.

The scholarship aimed to promote an effective exchange of knowledge and better understanding of cultures and tradition between Sri Lankan and Pakistani students, the sources informed.

According to the sources, the selected candidates would study in top-ranked Pakistani universities, learn about Pakistani society and values, acquire leadership skills, and help educate fellow Pakistani students and community groups about their country and culture.

The Allama Iqbal Scholarships were part of HEC's internationalization initiative to encourage international students to study in Pakistan they said adding that women candidates were highly encouraged to apply for these scholarships.

The scholarship offers full tuition fee of the Programme for study in Pakistani universities, accommodation allowance, study allowance, books allowance, and one-time return air-ticket, they said.

HEC encouraged the Sri Lankan students to apply for scholarships till 29th of February, 2020.

