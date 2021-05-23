HEC announces 250 Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced as many as 250 Allama Iqbal Scholarships in higher education for Sri Lankan students to study in Pakistan.

The scholarships have been announced by HEC as per directive of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, under the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme, an official told APP.

Sharing further details, the official said that spread over the course of next five years, Allama Iqbal scholarships provide an excellent opportunity for 1000 Sri Lankan students to visit Pakistan and pursue undergraduate, postgraduate and postdoctoral degree programmes.

The scholarships aim to promote an effective exchange of knowledge and better understanding of cultures and traditions between Sri Lankan and Pakistani students, the official added.

Selected candidates will study in top ranked Pakistani universities, learn about Pakistani society and values, acquire leadership skills, and help educate fellow Pakistani students and community groups about their country and culture.

The Allama Iqbal scholarships are part of HEC's internationalization initiative to encourage international students to study in Pakistan. The scholarships offer full tuition fee of the programme for study in Pakistani universities, accommodation allowances, study allowances and one-time return air ticket. Women candidates are highly encouraged to apply for these scholarships.

The scholarship offer is open for all disciplines at BS, MS and PhD levels in Engineering Sciences, Basic and Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, including all subjects like Architecture, Fine Arts, business Education, Computer Sciences, Engineering, Information Technology, Agriculture Sciences, Media and Communication Studies, Languages, etc. As per instruction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, 100 scholarships have been specifically allocated for MBBS studies.

The eligibility criteria to apply for the scholarships is MBBS, Engineering, Bachelor's Degree, Master's Degree Programmes, PhD Programme, (Pre-Medical) (Pre-Engineering) in required subjects with 60% marks at with CGPA 3.00/4.00 at MS level is required.

All students are encouraged to must apply through HEC e-portal http://eportal.hec.gov.pk/paksl.

For further information, Programme details are available at HEC website: https://hec.gov.pk/site/paksl.

All registered candidates must appear in scholarship test organised by HEC in collaboration with Pakistan High Commission at Colombo and the Government of Sri Lanka.

Shortlisted candidates will appear in interview to be held at Pakistan High Commission at Colombo in collaboration with the Government of Sri Lanka.

The HEC announced June 15,2021 as last date for submission of Applications.