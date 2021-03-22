HEC announces 26th March as last date to apply in LAW-GAT

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) on Monday announced the last date as 26 March to apply online in Law Graduate Assessment Test (LAW-GAT) for eligibility to get enrollment as an advocate with bar council.

According to the official sources from HEC, the Law GAT Test tentatively will be held on April 11, 2021.

The objective of the assessment test is to ensure proper scrutiny and evaluation of a law graduate desirous to join the legal profession so that only competent individuals possessing necessary basic knowledge of law may enter the legal profession for practicing law, the official sources told APP.

Therefore, the sources said, a law graduate only becomes eligible to apply to a Bar Council for enrolment as an advocate if he/she qualifies the assessment test to be conducted by the Higher Education Commission, has been so authorised by the Pakistan Bar Council, pursuant to the aforementioned Order of the Supreme Court and read with the Section 26(cc) of Legal Practitioners and Bar Council's Act 1973 and rules of the PBC.

They informed that the person having passed Bachelor's degree in Law or equivalent from a university recognised by HEC/PBC are eligible to apply. According to them, the test will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Applicants who have registered through HEC online registration process will download their Roll Number Slip through http://etc.hec.gov.pk a week before the test date. Email/SMS will be sent to registered applicants regarding the test date time, and venue. Candidates are required to provide a valid email/mobile number while filling the online application form.

For further information, the students are advised to visit www.hec.gov.pk or call HEC Helplines number 051-111-119-432, or 0334-111-9432.

It is worth mentioning here that the Supreme Court vide its 2018 Order, has directed restoration of the Law Graduate Assessment Test by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) through the Higher Education Commission.