HEC announces April 14 deadline to apply for SEE-LAW test

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has announced that April 14 is the deadline to apply for the Special Equivalence Examination(SEE-Law) a pre-requisite test to appear in Bar Entrance Test - Law-GAT.

According to official sources, HEC is conducting SEE-Law for Law Graduates of foreign universities recognized by HEC/PBC.

They must pass the SEE-Law before appearing in the Law Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT), which is mandatory to apply to the Bar Council for enrollment as an advocate.

It is also to mention here that the SEE-Law test will be held on April 28, 2024 (Tentative).

HEC encouraged the students to register at etc.hec.gov.pk.