HEC announces Chinese scholarships for academic year 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan on Wednesday has announced Chinese Scholarships 2023-24 for AJK and Pakistani students to study and conduct research in various fields in best universities of China.

According to official sources, the Chinese Scholarship Council, Govt. of China is offering these scholarships with a view to enhance educational cooperation between two neighbor countries. On behalf of Govt. of Pakistan, HEC is nominating agency for these scholarships in the academic year 2023-24.

China Scholarship Council (CSC), entrusted by the Ministry of Education, People's Republic of China, is responsible for the enrollment and the administration of Chinese Government Scholarship Program. Qualified applicants can apply for scholarship for Undergraduate/Bachelors, Masters & Doctoral/PhD programs in respective field of studies.

Designated Chinese Universities offer a wide variety of academic programs in Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine, Economics, Legal Studies, Management, Education, History, Literature, Philosophy and Fine Arts etc. for scholarship recipients at all levels.

The deadline to submit online application on HEC portal www.

scholarship.hec.gov.pk under learning opportunities abroad is Thursday, 15th December 2022.

To check deadline and submit online application for HAT test (Masters &PhD) and USAT test (Undergraduate), please visit https://etc.hec.gov.pk/#/login if you have already a valid HAT or USAT score after January 01, 2022, you may submit the score on HEC portal during application submission.

To submit online application on China Scholarship Council's portal under category A (agency No. 5861), please visit Campuschina.org or https://www.csc.edu.cn/laihua?.

As per details of the scholarships, tuition funds will be comprehensively used by the host university. It may cover education, administration costs, health insurance and expenditures to support student activities. However, the university will offer free university dormitory or accommodation subsidy to each awardee.

The stipend, as per China Govt. Scholarship Program, the undergraduate students will get CNY 2,500 per month (Min), masters students: CNY 3,000 per month (Min), and PhD students: CNY 3,500 per month (Min).

the travel expenditure would be borne by the scholarship winners themselves. HEC will have no financial responsibility, it added.