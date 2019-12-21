HEC announces Chinese scholarships for higher education

(@imziishan)

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications for award of Chines Government Scholarships for the academic years 2020-21.

According to the HEC, the scholarships have been announced for the Undergraduate, Master's and PhD studies in China.

The nationals of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are eligible to apply.

The HEC has encouraged the deserving students to apply on its online portal for the scholarship opportunity. The last date to apply for the scholarships program is January 5, 2020.