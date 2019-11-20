UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC Announces Dec. 15 As Final Deadline Of Receiving Laptops

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:30 AM

HEC announces Dec. 15 as final deadline of receiving laptops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 8000 students of the various universities across the country yet did not receive their laptops despite being nominated in the prime minister scheme.

Therefore, the Higher education Commission (HEC) has announced a final call asking them to get their laptops before 15 December of current year.

According to the HEC official on Wednesday, as many as 8000 students has been directed to receive their laptops before the given deadline.

The official told APP that out of total 400,000 laptops distributed among the top students enrolled in the higher educational institutions across the country, around 8000 were pending.

"The students had been selected on merit basis but they couldn't get their laptops due to different reasons" he added.

To a question the official said that in case the students failed to get their laptops, these would be given to the next deserving students.

Related Topics

Prime Minister December HEC Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 November 2019

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Armed Forces to buy two GlobalEye aircraft, th ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

9 hours ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

10 hours ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.