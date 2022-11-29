UrduPoint.com

HEC Announces Dec. 15 Deadline To Apply For Scholarships In Chinese Universities

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 12:20 PM

HEC announces Dec. 15 deadline to apply for scholarships in Chinese universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has announced December 15, 2022, as the deadline to apply for the scholarships 2023-24 in Chinese universities.

According to official sources, HEC had invited applications from Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistani students to study and conduct research in various fields at the best universities in China.

The Chinese Scholarship Council, Govt. of China is offering these scholarships with a view to enhancing educational cooperation between two neighboring countries. On behalf of Govt. of Pakistan, HEC is nominating the agency for these scholarships in the academic year 2023-24.

China Scholarship Council (CSC), entrusted by the Ministry of Education, People's Republic of China, is responsible for the enrollment and administration of the Chinese Government Scholarship Program. Qualified applicants can apply for scholarships for Undergraduate/Bachelor, Masters & Doctoral/Ph.D. programs in their respective fields of study.

Designated Chinese Universities offer a wide variety of academic programs in Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine, Economics, Legal Studies, Management, Education, History, Literature, Philosophy and Fine Arts etc. for scholarship recipients at all levels.

The deadline to submit an online application on the HEC portal www.

scholarship.hec.gov.pk under learning opportunities abroad is Thursday, 15th December 2022.

To check the deadline and submit an online application for the HAT test (Masters & Ph.D) and USAT test (Undergraduate), please visit https://etc.hec.gov.pk/#/login if you have already a valid HAT or USAT score after January 01, 2022, you may submit the score on HEC portal during application submission.

To submit an online application on China Scholarship Council's portal under category A (agency No. 5861), please visit Campuschina.org or https://www.csc.edu.cn/laihua?.

As per the details of the scholarships, tuition funds will be comprehensively used by the host university. It may cover education, administration costs, health insurance, and expenditures to support student activities. However, the university will offer a free university dormitory or accommodation subsidy to each awardee.

The stipend, as per China Govt. Scholarship Program, the undergraduate students will get CNY 2,500 per month (Min), masters students: CNY 3,000 per month (Min), and Ph.D. students: CNY 3,500 per month (Min). The travel expenditure would be borne by the scholarship winners themselves. HEC will have no financial responsibility, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education China Agriculture Student Fine Visit Jammu China Yuan Renminbi January May December HEC All From Government Best

Recent Stories

"I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

"I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

18 minutes ago
 Pak Army's change of command ceremony underway at ..

Pak Army's change of command ceremony underway at GHQ

1 hour ago
 Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and ..

Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs before 1947

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.