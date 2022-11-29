HEC announces Dec. 15 deadline to apply for scholarships in Chinese universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has announced December 15, 2022, as the deadline to apply for the scholarships 2023-24 in Chinese universities.

According to official sources, HEC had invited applications from Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistani students to study and conduct research in various fields at the best universities in China.

The Chinese Scholarship Council, Govt. of China is offering these scholarships with a view to enhancing educational cooperation between two neighboring countries. On behalf of Govt. of Pakistan, HEC is nominating the agency for these scholarships in the academic year 2023-24.

China Scholarship Council (CSC), entrusted by the Ministry of Education, People's Republic of China, is responsible for the enrollment and administration of the Chinese Government Scholarship Program. Qualified applicants can apply for scholarships for Undergraduate/Bachelor, Masters & Doctoral/Ph.D. programs in their respective fields of study.

Designated Chinese Universities offer a wide variety of academic programs in Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine, Economics, Legal Studies, Management, Education, History, Literature, Philosophy and Fine Arts etc. for scholarship recipients at all levels.

The deadline to submit an online application on the HEC portal www.

scholarship.hec.gov.pk under learning opportunities abroad is Thursday, 15th December 2022.

To check the deadline and submit an online application for the HAT test (Masters & Ph.D) and USAT test (Undergraduate), please visit https://etc.hec.gov.pk/#/login if you have already a valid HAT or USAT score after January 01, 2022, you may submit the score on HEC portal during application submission.

To submit an online application on China Scholarship Council's portal under category A (agency No. 5861), please visit Campuschina.org or https://www.csc.edu.cn/laihua?.

As per the details of the scholarships, tuition funds will be comprehensively used by the host university. It may cover education, administration costs, health insurance, and expenditures to support student activities. However, the university will offer a free university dormitory or accommodation subsidy to each awardee.

The stipend, as per China Govt. Scholarship Program, the undergraduate students will get CNY 2,500 per month (Min), masters students: CNY 3,000 per month (Min), and Ph.D. students: CNY 3,500 per month (Min). The travel expenditure would be borne by the scholarship winners themselves. HEC will have no financial responsibility, it added.