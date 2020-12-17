HEC announces eservices for degree attestation

The Higher Education Commission(HEC) has announced that all the applicants for Degree Attestation should apply through http:/www.eservices.hec.gov.pk with effect from December 18,2020(Friday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission(HEC) has announced that all the applicants for Degree Attestation should apply through http:/www.eservices.hec.gov.pk with effect from December 18,2020(Friday).

According to the latest information available with APP, HEC has also stated that the degree attestation service will no longer be available at http:/www.eportal.hec.gov.pk.

HEC directed that the old applicants will use same User-name and Password that they they were using at "eportal" to log-in at "eservice".