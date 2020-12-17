UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC Announces Eservices For Degree Attestation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:35 PM

HEC announces eservices for degree attestation

The Higher Education Commission(HEC) has announced that all the applicants for Degree Attestation should apply through http:/www.eservices.hec.gov.pk with effect from December 18,2020(Friday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission(HEC) has announced that all the applicants for Degree Attestation should apply through http:/www.eservices.hec.gov.pk with effect from December 18,2020(Friday).

According to the latest information available with APP, HEC has also stated that the degree attestation service will no longer be available at http:/www.eportal.hec.gov.pk.

HEC directed that the old applicants will use same User-name and Password that they they were using at "eportal" to log-in at "eservice".

Related Topics

Same December HEC 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Police held fraudster, recovered jewelry, cash

44 seconds ago

Two-day workshop organized by ETI-GB

46 seconds ago

PIMS staffers to continue protest until meet their ..

47 seconds ago

RDIF Funding Development of Lite Version of Russia ..

6 minutes ago

543 persons, owners of 700 vehicles fined

6 minutes ago

IGP promotes 75 Sub-Inspectors to rank of Inspecto ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.