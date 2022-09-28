HEC announces LAW-GAT test for enrollment as an advocate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has announced Law Graduate Assessment Test(Law-GAT) for eligibility to seek enrollment as an advocate with Bar Council.

According to the HEC, as per eligibility criteria, the persons having passed Bachelor's degree in Law or equivalent from a university recognised by HEC/PBC are eligible to apply.

The test will consist of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), while revised curriculum of Law-GAT can be downloaded from https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/services/students/etc/Documents/Curriculum-LAW-GAT-test.pdf.

HEC has announced that 23 October, 2022 as deadline for online registration by visiting: http://etc.hec.gov.pk for online registration.