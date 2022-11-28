UrduPoint.com

HEC Announces LLM, PhD Foreign Scholarships For Students Of Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 01:40 PM

HEC announces LLM, PhD foreign scholarships for students of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has invited applications under the project, "Law Graduates Scholarship Programme for the Students of Balochistan for Study Abroad-HEC".

According to official sources from HEC, the applicants having Domicile/Local Certificate of Balochistan province are eligible for award of scholarships for law studies in the categories including Indigenous LLM, Foreign LLM, and Foreign Ph.D. The maximum age on the closing date of submission of applications is 30 years for LLM, while 35 years for Ph.D.

For LLM and Ph.D. scholarships, the candidates must have completed LLB and LLM respectively from HEC-recognised universities/ Degree Awarding Institutions on or before the closing date of the application with at least 50% marks in Bachelor's degree. Applicant must secure minimum 50% Marks (Accumulative Test Score) in Aptitude Test.

Any applicant who is already availing of any other scholarship is not eligible to apply.It is important to mention here that eligible applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of test and academic credentials scores.

15-20% scholarships will be reserved for children from families of the victims (martyred/severely injured) of the blast of August 8, 2016, in Quetta, if they fulfill the required criteria.In case of the non-availability of students from victim families, scholarships will be awarded on merit to other eligible candidates.

Local LLM scholarships will only be awarded to the students studying/seeking admission in HEC-recognised Public Sector Universities/Institutions or W-category Private Universities.

Foreign scholarship applicants have to provide an admission letter in the top 500 universities (in QS Ranking) after the selection.

The Merit list of scholarships will be prepared based on online information/data provided by the applicants and in case of any misrepresentation/error/omission, the scholarship shall be cancelled at any stage.

If the applicants are already employed/serving, they should be from the law-relevant field (Practicing Advocate, Judicial Officer, Law faculty members and Prosecutors from Prosecution Departments).

The Scholarship Management Committee would review the organizations of already employed applicants. The decision of the committee to consider the already employed applicants will be final.However, the serving employees will be required to provide NOC and study leave from their respective organizations.

HEC reserves the right to postpone or cancel the scholarship process at any stage without assigning any reason.

The applicants are required to submit only online applications through eportal.hec.gov.pk.The applicant must submit the online application after completing the form. Saved and Incomplete applications in any respect will not be considered.

HEC announced December 19, 2022, as the deadline to submit an online application for the scholarships.

