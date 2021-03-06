UrduPoint.com
HEC Announces Local, Foreign Scholarships For Balochistan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

HEC announces local, foreign scholarships for Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited students from Balochistan to apply for LLB, LLM and PhD scholarships, for study at local as well as foreign institutions.

Students having domicile or local certificate of Balochistan can apply for scholarships to pursue their Indigenous LLB (5 years), Indigenous LLM, Foreign LLM, and Foreign PhD studies. Students who fulfil the eligibility criteria for the respective category can apply online through eportal.hec.gov.pk.

The applicants will be required to obtain 50 per cent marks (Accumulative Test Score) in the Aptitude Test. Maximum age limit for LLB studies is 25 years, for LLM 30 years, and for PhD 35 years.

For LLB studies, the candidates must have completed 12 years of education with at least 50 per cent marks in the intermediate or equivalent examination.

For LLM and PhD studies, the applicants must have completed LLB and LLM, respectively, from HEC recognised degree awarding institutions with at least 50 per cent marks in Bachelor Degree.

Fifteen to 20 per cent scholarships are reserved for the children of victims' families of August 2016 blast in Quetta. Candidates who are already employed or serving should be from the Law relevant field.

They will be required to provide NOC and avail study leave from their respective organisation.

The applicants for foreign scholarship will have to provide letters of admission in the top 500 universities in the QS Ranking after their selection. Students aspiring to avail the opportunity can visit https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/scholarshipsgrants/LGSP for further details.

