Open Menu

HEC Announces Mandatory Professional Certifications, Internships For Undergraduate Degrees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM

HEC announces mandatory professional certifications, internships for undergraduate degrees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced a landmark initiative to enhance the employability of Pakistani graduates by making professional internships and industry-relevant certifications a mandatory part of all undergraduate degree programmes.

This policy, which builds on the Undergraduate Education Policy 2023, is designed to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and the practical skills required by today's job market.

The directive, issued to all public & private universities and degree-awarding institutions, emphasized the critical importance of equipping students with hands-on experience and globally recognized competencies.

All undergraduate programmes would now require a minimum of three credit hours of supervised internship.

Universities had been encouraged to forge formal partnerships with corporate entities, SMEs, and public sector organizations to secure meaningful placements that were directly relevant to students' fields of study.

The advisory also promoted leveraging online internship platforms and remote working opportunities to adapt to evolving market trends.

In addition to internships, the new policy advised universities to integrate mandatory, industry-relevant certifications into their curricula.

These certifications, which could be earned through recognized national and international bodies, were intended to provide students with job-ready skills, including computing and IT, health care, construction, high-tech and digital economies & financial institutions, among others.

The institutions have been informed that a list of high-demand skills, as communicated by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, was made publicly available on the HEC website.

This move incentivizes students to pursue additional professional development and allows their certifications to count towards their academic progression.

HEC’s initiative underscored a national commitment to foster a skilled workforce capable of competing on both national and international stages.

By formalizing the link between education and industry, HEC aimed to ensure that every Pakistani graduate was well-prepared to meet the demands of a dynamic global economy.

Recent Stories

Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attra ..

Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion

18 minutes ago
 European polished diamonds escape US import tariff ..

European polished diamonds escape US import tariffs

18 minutes ago
 National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy ..

National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy in celebrating Kingdom’s Nat ..

18 minutes ago
 It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreem ..

It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi ..

30 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union launches world's first off ..

General Women’s Union launches world's first official employment programme for ..

33 minutes ago
 Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at A ..

Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at Adiala jail in GHQ Attack Case

54 minutes ago
Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims th ..

Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims through BISP

1 hour ago
 ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister disc ..

ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister discuss judicial cooperation

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshak ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss

2 hours ago
 Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Ind ..

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..

2 hours ago
 Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE ..

Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan