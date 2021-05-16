HEC announces overseas Scholarships in higher education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Overseas Scholarships 2022 for PhD in selected fields and MS/MPhil in Engineering Technology.

According to the sources, applications are invited from outstanding Pakistani/AJK nationals for the award of PhD and MS/MPhil scholarships.

PhD scholarships are being offered in selected fields, whereas MS/MPhil scholarships are being offered in Engineering Technology, the sources told APP.

Scholarships will be awarded for SpringFall (2022) session in HEC-identified top-ranked foreign universities of advanced countries.

According to the details, as per eligibility criteria the candidate must be a Pakistani/AJK national.

While, for PhD scholarships, candidates must have a minimum qualification of MS/MPhil/ME or equivalent(18 years) before the closing date.

For MS/MPhil scholarships in Engineering Technology, candidates must have a minimum of 16 years of education and should be registered with National Technology Council (NTC), Pakistan, the sources informed.

Maximum one 2nd Division throughout the academic career prior to the final degree, it was told by HEC.

Candidates must have a minimum CGPA 3.0 out of 4.0 in semester system or 18 Division (in the annual system) in MS/MPhil/ME/Equivalent degree.

Maximum age on the closing date should be 40 years for full-time regular faculty members of public sector universities/colleges and employees of the public sector R&D organisations registered with Pakistan Council for Science & Technology (PCST). However, age should be 35 years for all others.

The candidates must have minimum 70% marks in a valid HEC Aptitude Test (HAT). HEC will consider best HAT score of the last two years for shortlisting purpose.

The candidates must not be availing any other scholarship, it mentioned.

Merit will be drawn on the basis of valid HEC Aptitude test (HAT) score. However, the candidates are required to opt for foreign countries/universities of their choice in the online application form. HEC reserves the right to re-allocate any country/university to the candidate.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews and admission process.

The candidates are required to make sure that their field of the subject is being offered in their choice of country/university, otherwise, candidate will not be considered for interview/scholarship.

They are required to fulfill requirement of the host university to secure admission which may include International GRE, TOFEL, etc. They are also advised to appear in these tests before the interview/admission.

Applicants are required to provide the information through an online application process at https://eportal.hec.gov.pk.

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of online data/information provided by the applicant. In case any information is found to be misrepresented at any stage, the application process will be terminated.

Awardees will have to execute a bond with HEC/Respective Pakistani University to serve for a period of five years immediately after completion of PhD study. Request for change of University for the purpose of service bond will not be entertained at any stage.

Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of Government Approved provincial quota.

The applicants Provisionally or Finally selected in any of the HEC scholarship scheme in the past are required to obtain NO Objection Certificate (NOC) from relevant scholarship section before submission of their applications.

Copy of this NOC must be emailed at OSSPhase3@hec.gov.pk before closing date of application submission, i.e ., May 30, 2021.

Sharing the details of HAT test, it was informed the students that the Education Testing Council (ETC), Pakistan is planning to conduct HEC Aptitude Test (HAT) in the second week of June - 2021. For more information and detail, please visit HEC Overseas Website: www.hec.gov.pk/site/ossphase3.

Applications must be submitted online via HEC e-portal (eportal.hec.gov.pk) by May 30, 2021.

For further details, the students are encouraged to visit http://www.hec.gov.pk/site/ossphase3.