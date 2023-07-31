HEC announces Phase-10 of Peridot Research Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from August 16th, 20203 to October 6th, 2023 for the 10th Phase of Peridot Mobility grant program.

According to official sources from HEC, the desired candidates can submit application through online portal research.hec.gov.pk.

PERIDOT is the Franco-Pakistani Hubert Curien Partnership (PHC) Program providing opportunities to Pakistani and French researchers to interact for joint research activities.

The program is implemented in Pakistan by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and in France, jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Development (MAEDI) and the Ministry of Higher Education and Research (MESRI).

The objective of this program is to develop new scientific and technological cooperation between French and Pakistani higher education institutions/research laboratories by supporting the mobility of researchers from both sides. The Program, launched in 2014, proceeded its 9 phases till 2022. In last 9th phase Three partnerships have been approved.

PERIDOT awardees will be selected competitively using a merit-based, independent, transparent evaluation and selection process based upon international standards. The process is described in the Sections below: This mobility grant is focused on supporting research in any of the identified priority areas/disciplines, including Sustainable Energy, Environment and Climate change, Agriculture, food Security and Health, Humanities & social sciences.

It is to worthy mention here that projects on social challenges of environmental issues shall be strongly encouraged.

Applicant (PI) must be a regular faculty member (PhD or FCPS/MCPS/FRCS) of the Higher Education Institutions (public and private) or hold a contract equivalent to the length of project duration.

The major cost of the main research project will be borne by the participating universities from Pakistan and France.

The program will support only mobility of the researchers to and from Pakistan.

Mobility of young researchers, especially doctoral students (enrolled under supervision by the PI) is one of the key objectives.

The host institution must guarantee having the needed capacities (e.g. working space) to accommodate the visiting fellows. Project life can be maximum for 03 years. Applicants are required to upload the already developed Joint Application (that was submitted on campusfrance portal) in document section.

Maximum one research project can be submitted by one principal investigator for funding. The funding (for mobility) will be shared equally by the HEC and French counterpart. The funding for the core research project will be borne by the concerned Pakistani and the French Universities/Institutes.

?HEC and the French counterpart will provide funding only for travel and living expenses to the researchers involved in the projects for visiting Pakistan and France.

The selection for PERIDOT awards will be made through an open, rigorous, transparent, competitive and merit-based process consistent with international standards for funding academic research projects. All Proposals, submitted in response to this Call for Proposals, will be scrutinized by HEC, keeping in view the eligibility Criteria of this grant and then evaluated by independent experts in France and Pakistan.

The program will support only mobility of the researchers to and from Pakistan. Mobility of young researchers, especially doctoral students (enrolled under supervision by the PI) is one of the key objectives.