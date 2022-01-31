HEC announces Phase-II of IPFP program to induct fresh PhDs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) Phase II-(Batch III) 2022 for Pakistani/AJK nationals.

According to Assistant Director National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Sohail Raza Mangi, the applications are invited for IPFP programme in all areas of study/disciplines under the IPFP Phase-Il (Batch-III).

Through the IPFP programme, HEC creates an opportunity for fresh PhDs to obtain academic experience and mentorship for one year in the higher education institutions (HEIs), federal/provincial government postgraduate colleges or public sector R&D organisations offering degree programmes, prior to their formal entry into the academic job market.

The candidates should have 40 year of maximum age limit on the closing date, while he/she must hold a PhD degree from an HEC-recognised university (Pakistani or foreign) completed within the two years preceding the advertisement.

The candidates should have published at least two research publications in HEC recognised or indexed journals Individuals holding regular faculty positions are not eligible. However, those holding irregular or contract positions (or other sub-optimal jobs) in universities or elsewhere may apply, and if selected, will have to resign and submit a clearance certificate from their previous employer.

The exceptions are the non-gazetted employees (i.e., below BPS 17), who wish to retain their lien.

Sharing the further details of programme, HEC stated that the eligible candidates will get an outstanding opportunity to attend free of cost, online, one month National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP) with a team of highly reputed national and international trainers.

However, no stipend will be paid during the one-month online training.

HEC will facilitate in providing opportunity of placement at HEIs for one year as an IPFP Fellow by sharing credentials of successful candidates.

HEC will also pay a fixed salary/remuneration, currently fixed at PKR. 100,000/- per month for a period of 12 months from the date of joining as IPFP Fellow.

The interested applicants are required to apply online at HEC eportal, i.e., http•//eportal.hec.gov.ipfp for IPFP Phase-Il (Batch-Ill) 2022 on or before February 18, 2022.

The eligible applicants will be required to appear in a mandatory pre-assessment test to be held tentatively on March 6, 2022. Any change in the test date will be communicated through www.hec.gov.pk.

The pre-assessment test will be conducted only in major cities. Applicants may select any test centre from the list available in the application form. Please note that test centre will not be changed after submission of application form.

As per HEC Commission Meeting Decision held on 28th July 2021, top 350 candidates who obtain a minimum score of 50% in the pre-assessment test will attend the one-month mandatory online NFDP (Six Days per Week) followed by an evaluation test before placement at Higher Education Institutes (HEIS).

It is worth mentioning here that the successful completion of NFDP is mandatory for placement at the Host HEIS as 'IPFP Fellow.

The candidates are asked to visit https://www.hec.gov.pk for further details.