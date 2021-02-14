UrduPoint.com
HEC Announces Phase-III Of Post-Doctoral Fellowship Programme

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

HEC announces Phase-III of Post-Doctoral Fellowship Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission(HEC) has announced Phase-III of Post-Doctoral Fellowship Programme for Pakistani and Azad Jammu and Kashmir nationals.

According to HEC on Sunday, the applications had been invited from PhD degree holders of HEC recognised local or international universities.

The candidate must be a regular employee of public/private sector HEC recognised university /DAI or public sector Research & Development organisation recognised by Pakistani Council of Science & Technology, it mentioned.

The candidates are directed to submit online applications through research hec.gov.pk.

For further information the applicants may visit www.hec.gov.pk/site/postdoc.

HEC also announced 15th April 2021 as deadline for the submission of applications.

