UrduPoint.com

HEC Announces PM's Wheelchair Scheme For University Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 02:00 PM

HEC announces PM's wheelchair scheme for university students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Higher education Commission(HEC) Pakistan on Monday announced Phase-III of Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair Scheme for university students.

According to official sources from HEC, the scheme has been announced under the initiative "Inclusive Development-Leaving No One Behind".

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), invites applications from the students having ambulatory disability and are enrolled/being enrolled with the public sector universities and affiliated colleges for undergraduate/Master's/PhD programmes during Fall Semester 2022-23, the sources told APP.

As per eligibility criteria electric wheelchairs will be distributed among students who have physical and permanent ambulatory disability to such a degree that they are unable to move from place to place without the aid of a wheelchair.

Similarly, the students who are not able to cross curbs because of paralysis or loss of function of legs and those who have missed one or both legs were also among eligible.

The students registered/being registered for academic session Fall 2022-23 in HEC recognised public sector universities and affiliated colleges of all provinces, AJ&K and Gilgit-Baltistan in undergraduate, postgraduate, MS/ MPhil and PhD programmes are also eligible for the scheme.

The students must have valid certificate of special person/ambulatory disability from the relevant competent authority government institutions to fall in the eligible criteria.

HEC said that the students must not have applied and received electric wheelchairs during previous phases.

HEC advised the students who meet the eligibility criteria to fill and submit the online application form available at: eportal.hec.gov.pk/wheelchair by November 30, 2022.

Take print of the application form, attach necessary documents and submit in the office of respective ViceChancellor/Registrar/designated person.

Universities/affiliated colleges will forward all eligible cases to HEC in one transaction by December 31, 2022 to Project Director Higher Education Commission for the distribution of Electric Wheelchairs on merit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister November December HEC All From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

23 minutes ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

26 minutes ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

30 minutes ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

40 minutes ago
 From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Comp ..

From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Companion —Evolution of the Smar ..

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawa ..

Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.