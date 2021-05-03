HEC announces Post Graduate Scholarships for students of Balochistan, FATA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has announced Post Graduate Scholarships for the students of Balochistan and erstwhile FATA to study in HEC recognised Pakistani universities.

The HEC, in that regard, has invited applications from outstanding students of both areas who pretend to pursue postgraduate studies (MS/M Phil programme) from HEC recognised local universities & Degree Awarding Institutions (DAIs), said Senior Project Manager Human Resource Development (HRD) Division, HEC, Bahram Jan on Monday.

Talking to APP, the he said that the applications are invited for academic year 2021-22 in all areas of studies/disciplines under project entitled "Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for the Students of Balochistan and FATA Phase-II (Batch IV).

Sharing further details, Bahram Jan said that the scholarships will cover the tuition fee and other charges (including hostel fee) maximum Rs 60,000 per semester/year.

It also includes living allowance of Rs 9,000 per month with an annual increment of Rs 500 for two years. The book allowance of Rs 6,000 per annum, travelling allowance of Rs 5,000 per annum and initial settlement allowance of Rs 10,000 also included in the scholarship fee.

The scholarships, he said, will be awarded on the merit and district/agency based quota.

The students are required to submit applications online through http:/hec.gov.pk/site/phobf.

However, he said that HEC reserves the right to postpone or cancel the scholarship process at any stage without assigning any reason.

The last date for submission of the online application form is Friday, June 04,2021.

The HEC also advised the students to check their emails and HEC website regularly for any update and are required to apply before the deadline to get assistance in case of any inconvenience.