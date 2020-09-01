UrduPoint.com
HEC Announces Result Of Scholarships For Afghan Students

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:42 PM

HEC announces result of scholarships for Afghan students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The result of Afghan students for academic year 2020 under the Project Award of Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships for Afghan Nationals has been announced and uploaded on HEC website. According to the Higher education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday, the result can be accessed through pakafghan.hec.gov.pk.

More than 16000 students applied for the program against 800 undergraduate, 150 Masters and 50 PhD fully funded Scholarship in top Pakistani Universities. As many as 100 seats are reserved for female students under the scholarship program each year.

The students are selected based on the screening test conducted by HEC in Afghanistan with the help and support of Pakistan Embassy Kabul and 4 Pakistan consulates in different cities of Afghanistan.

The scholarship scheme was initiated in 2009 and more than 4500 students have benefited from the scholarship program. Students graduated under the program are working in different ministries and departments of Afghanistan. MBBS doctors graduated under the program were at the forefront fighting COVID-19 in Afghanistan during the current pandemic.

This scholarship program is part of international effort to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan .Pakistan is working to support efforts to achieve greater stability in Afghanistan and the region.

