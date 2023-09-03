HEC announces Scholarship Program for students of Gilgit-Baltistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Higher education Commission (HEC) has announced a Scholarship Program for students of Gilgit-Baltistan to study in top Pakistani universities or institutions.

According to an official of HEC, the applications have been invited from outstanding students of Gilgit-Baltistan who intend to pursue undergraduate studies (four/five years BS programs) from HEC-recognized public sector universities/degree awarding institutions (DAIs).

The scholarships are being offered for the academic year 2023-24 in all areas of study or disciplines under the project titled, "Undergraduate Scholarship Program for the Students of Gilgit-Baltistan in Top Pakistani Universities/Institutions (Batch-III)".

About the eligibility criteria, the official informed that the applicants must domicile or local certificate of Gilgit-Baltistan and have completed a Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC)/ Equivalent.

The applicants who are already availing any other scholarship are not eligible to apply while the maximum age limit is 22 years as of closing date of application submission. The candidates will have to meet HEC and university criteria for admission to BS programs.

About the scholarship program, the official revealed that the scholarship will cover tuition fees, hostel fees and other charges-maximum Rs.

240,000 per year, a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month and books and traveling allowances of Rs. 30,000 per annum.

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their scores in Aptitude Test (to be conducted by the Education Testing Council, HEC) and academic credentials in which the candidates must secure at least 50 percent marks.

The students already enrolled in any BS Program in public sector universities/institutions prior to the advertisement or announcement (maximum one academic year/session) may also apply.

The award of the scholarship will be purely merit-based and irrespective of gender, caste, race and religion. The applicant can apply to any Public Sector University/Institution of Pakistan however, any expenditure over and above the cost given in Project PC-I will be borne by the student.

The test result will be valid for one year after the announcement of the test result and HEC reserves the right to postpone or cancel the scholarship process at any stage without assigning any reason.

The application can be submitted online through: http://eportal.hec.gov.pk while applications in hard form will not be entertained. The last date for submission of the application in September 30.