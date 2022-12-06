UrduPoint.com

HEC Announces Scholarships For Hungary

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 01:30 PM

HEC announces Scholarships for Hungary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday has announced the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme 2023-24.

According to the details, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistani/AJ&K nationals for Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program (2023-24) for Bachelor's, One-Tier Master's, Master's and PhD studies.

The applicants are requested to apply only in HEC approved study fields available on HEC website.

The students are encouraged to visit for details, www.hec.gov.pk/site/ARL.

The last date for submission of online applications at HEC portal Monday, January 16, 2023 16:00 hours PST.

It is worth mentioning here that the applicants are advised to submit complete online applications separately on both HEC portal (https://scholarship.hec.gov.pk/) and Hungary portal.

(https://stipendiumhungaricum.hu/apply/) without waiting for the deadline.

Meanwhile, Education Testing Council (ETC) Pakistan may conduct aptitude test for PhD, MS/MPhil and Undergraduate studies in January-February 2023 (tentatively).

For more information, please visit official website of ETC at https://etc.hec.gov.pk.

