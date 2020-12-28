ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistani and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) nationals for study in the Xi'an Jiaotong University China.

According to HEC Official, the scholarships have been announced for specific disciplines in the Master's and PhD Programmes for the academic year 2021.

Talking to APP the official said that the nominees of HEC will be considered under all categories by university award Committee.

The deadline for applying in the program is January 30, 2021.

HEC has asked the students to apply before the deadline at http://www.hec.gov.pk/site/JUSP.

Interested students are advised to complete and submit online applications on CSC Xi'an Jiaotong University and HEC portals, separately, without waiting for the deadline.

