HEC Announces Undergraduate Scholarships For Students Of Coastal Region Of Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 07:22 PM

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced undergraduate scholarships for the students of the Coastal Region of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ):The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced undergraduate scholarships for the students of the Coastal Region of Balochistan.

"HEC, in that regard, has invited applications from outstanding students of Gwadar, Lasbela/Hub, Kech (Turbat) and Awaran, districts of Balochistan who intend to pursue undergraduate studies in HEC recognised public/private sector universities/degree awarding institutions (DAIs) of Pakistan," said official sources from the Commission on Monday.

The scholarships are being offered in all areas of study/disciplines under the project titled, "Coastal Region Higher Education Scholarship Programme for Balochistan".

The sources said that applicant must possess a domicile/local certificate of Gwadar, Lasbela/Hub, Kech (Turbat) or Awaran District of Balochistan.

Applicant must have 12 years of education with at least 50% marks in both Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent from college/institute located in any of the defined districts of Balochistan i.e ., Gwadar, Lasbela/Hub, Kech (Turbat) and Awaran, they added.

Students already enrolled in any BS programme prior to the advertisement with a maximum of one academic year/session may also apply.

The maximum age limit for aspirants is 22 years as on the closing date, and they will have to meet HEC and university criteria for admission to the BS programme.

Applicants who are already availing any other HEC/Government scholarship and result-awaiting students are not eligible to apply.

Scholarships will be awarded on Merit and District Quota basis as per PC-I. The merit list of scholarship will be prepared on the basis of online information/data provided by the applicants, and in case of any misrepresentation/error/omission, the scholarship shall be cancelled at any stage.

Applicants will be short-listed on the basis of Aptitude Test scores (conducted by HEC) and academic credentials.

The applicants must secure at least 50% marks in the test conducted by HEC.

The students are asked to contact HEC Regional Centre Quetta, Secretariat (Islamabad) or HEC Regional Centre House No. 61-A, Chaman Housing Scheme, Airport Road, Quetta for any further assistance.

Candidates are required to submit applications online through the HEC website https://scholarships.hec.gov.pk.

The applicants must deposit Rs. 500/- (non-refundable) as application processing fee in Habib Bank Limited, Account Number: 1742 7900 1334 01, Title of Account: Higher Education Commission, Branch Code: 1742.

The original bank payment record/slip must be uploaded with the online application, and it should be kept safe by the applicant to present it at the test center (No one will be allowed to sit in the test without producing the original bank deposit slip).

The applicant must submit the online application after completing the application form. Saved and incomplete applications in any respect will not be considered.

HEC reserves the right to postpone or cancel the scholarship process at any stage without assigning any reason.

The last date for submission of online applications is May 29, 2023.

The applicants are advised to check their emails and the HEC website regularly for any updates and are required to apply well before the closing date to get assistance in case of any inconvenience.

For more details, please visit: www.hec.gov.pk/site/CRHES.

