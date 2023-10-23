HEC announces undergraduate scholarships for students of Gwadar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Undergraduate Scholarships for Gwadar students.

According to the official sources, HEC has invited applications from outstanding students of Gwadar who intend to pursue undergraduate studies (BS-4 years Program) from HEC-recognized public sector Universities/Degree Awarding Institutions (DAIs) of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh.

The Scholarships are being offered for the academic year/session Fall 2022, Spring 2023 and Fall 2023 in all areas of studies/disciplines under the project titled “Award of Scholarships to Students from Gwadar".

As per eligibility criteria for the 4 Years-BS Program, the applicants must possess a domicile/local certificate of residence of District Gwadar. He/She must have completed 12 years of formal education (FA/FSc/ICS/I.COM/DAE) or equivalent, the sources added.

HEC further informed that the pre-requisite qualification must be acquired before the closing date. The students already enrolled in the BS Program before the advertisement (maximum one academic year/ session) may apply.

Similarly, the applicants who are enrolled in any Public Sector University of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh are eligible to apply for the scholarship, while the candidates already availing of any other scholarships are not eligible to apply. HEC announced that the maximum age is 22 years as of the closing date.

?

It is worth mentioning here that the candidates who are already availing of any other scholarship are not eligible to apply.

Applicants will be short-listed based on the Aptitude Test (conducted by the ETC-HEC) and academic credentials. (SSC/HSSC), it added.

HEC asked that applicants must secure the minimum passing marks (50) in the aptitude test. Qualified candidates are required to either submit confirmation of enrolment for the sessions as described in eligibility criteria serial (D) or fresh admission for the session Fall 2023.

HEC reserves the right to postpone or cancel the scholarship process at any stage without assigning any reason.

For further details and guidelines please visit: https://www.hec.gov.pk/site/GUSP.

Applicants are required to submit an online application through the HEC website https://scholarships.hec.gov.pk. Application in hard form will not be entertained.

The last date for receipt/submission of online applications is October 31, 2023.

The applicants are advised to check their emails and the HEC website regularly for any updates.

HEC asked the candidates to apply well before the closing date to get assistance, while in case of any inconvenience contact the Programme Coordinator, Human Resource Development (HRD) Division Higher Education Commission, H-9, Islamabad.