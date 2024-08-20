Open Menu

HEC Announces Undergraduate Scholarships For GB Students

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 08:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from the students of Gilgit-Baltistan who intend to pursue undergraduate studies (4/5 years BS Programmes) from HEC-recognised public sector Universities/Degree Awarding Institutions.

According to the official sources, these scholarships are being offered for the academic year 2024-25 in all areas of study/ disciplines under the project titled, "Undergraduate Scholarship Programme for the students Of Gilgit-Baltistan in top Pakistani Universities/ Institutions (Batch-IV).

As per eligibility criteria, the applicants must have domicile/local certificate of Gilgit-Baltistan. However, he/she must have completed Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC)/Equivalent.

Furthermore, the applicants who are already availing any other scholarship are not eligible to apply.

The maximum age limit is 22 years as on closing date of application submission, while the candidates will have to scholarship coverage i.e tuition fee, hostel fee and other charges - maximum Rs. 240,000 per year, stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month, books and traveling allowances Of RS. 30,000 per annum.

It is important to mention here that the candidates will be shortlisted based on their scores in the Aptitude Test (to be conducted by Education Testing Council (ETC), HEC) and academic credentials.

The candidates must secure at least 50% marks in the ETC test. Test result will be valid for one year after fre announcement of Test Result date.

The students already enroled in any BS Programme in public sector universities/institutions prior to the advertisement (maximum one academic year) may also apply.

The award of scholarships will be purely merit-based and irrespective of gender, caste, race, and religion.

The applicants can apply to any Public Sector University/lnstitution of Pakistan, however, any expenditure over and above the cost given in Project PC-I will be borne by the student himself/herself.

HEC reserves the right to postpone or cancel the scholarship process at any stage without assigning any reason.

For further details and guidelines the students are asked to contact www.hec.gov.pk/site/gb.scholarship.

The applicants are required to submit online application through: https://eportal.hec.gov.pk.

The deadline for the submission of applications is September 30,2024.

The applicants are advised to check their emails & HEC website regularly for any updates and are required to apply well before the closing date to get assistance in case of an inconvenience.

