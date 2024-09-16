MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Higher Education Commission has appointed Prof. Dr. Rana Muhammad Dilshad, Chairman of the Education Department at Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, as a member of the National Council for Teacher Education.

A spokesperson for BZU said in Monday that the appointment is for a term of four years. The council formulates policies for teacher training in Pakistan and approves various levels of teacher training programmes after a proper review of standards, he added.

The news of Dr. Dilshad's appointment has been met with joy by educational and social circles in South Punjab, and it is considered an honor for Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan and the entire region, the spokesperson maintained.

Teachers and administrative heads associated with teacher training in Pakistan have especially welcomed Dr Dilshad's appointment and sent messages of goodwill.

They believe that his extensive experience and contributions in the field of teacher training will positively impact decision-making at the national level and benefit the teacher education sector, he stated

Dr Dilshad has expressed his gratitude to his colleagues, friends, and well-wishers for their good wishes and congratulatory messages, the spokesperson concluded.