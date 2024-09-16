HEC Appoints BZU's Dr Dilshad As NCTE Member
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Higher Education Commission has appointed Prof. Dr. Rana Muhammad Dilshad, Chairman of the Education Department at Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, as a member of the National Council for Teacher Education.
A spokesperson for BZU said in Monday that the appointment is for a term of four years. The council formulates policies for teacher training in Pakistan and approves various levels of teacher training programmes after a proper review of standards, he added.
The news of Dr. Dilshad's appointment has been met with joy by educational and social circles in South Punjab, and it is considered an honor for Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan and the entire region, the spokesperson maintained.
Teachers and administrative heads associated with teacher training in Pakistan have especially welcomed Dr Dilshad's appointment and sent messages of goodwill.
They believe that his extensive experience and contributions in the field of teacher training will positively impact decision-making at the national level and benefit the teacher education sector, he stated
Dr Dilshad has expressed his gratitude to his colleagues, friends, and well-wishers for their good wishes and congratulatory messages, the spokesperson concluded.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two dacoits killed in Khanewal2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness2 minutes ago
-
Major operation conducted to end encroachment2 minutes ago
-
DC holds Revenue Darbar at New Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
Rehmatul Lil Alamin & Khatamun Nabbiyyin conference held at Nawabsh11 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat promises to address water, electricity issues12 minutes ago
-
Minister attends swearing-in of Daska Press Club12 minutes ago
-
Man held with illicit weapons12 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews Eid Milad arrangements21 minutes ago
-
AFI holds dengue awareness walk21 minutes ago
-
Dera police finalize foolproof security plan for Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW)21 minutes ago
-
CPO alongwith DC visits various areas in bid to purge Rawalpindi from encroachment21 minutes ago