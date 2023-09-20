HEC appoints Dr Nasir as Chairman NACTE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has been appointed as Chairperson of National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (NACTE) for a term of four years (effective from the date of joining the office) by the Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC).

It is pertinent to mention here that Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has more than 25 years of working experience on various positions in the field of education.

According to a notification, he has completed more than 60 research projects and published 57 research papers in national and international journals.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood served as the Dean of the Faculty of Education in Allama Iqbal Open University for a long time. Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training appointed Dr. Nasir as the Acting Vice Chancellor of AIOU on the tenure completion of Prof Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum.

Since then, he has been rendering his services for Allama Iqbal Open University as Vice Chancellor in a very professional and proactive manner.