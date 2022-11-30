UrduPoint.com

HEC Appreciates Agri Versities Support To Farmers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

HEC appreciates Agri Versities support to farmers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :As the Rabi season approaches and sowing is underway in various parts of Pakistan, the Higher education Commission (HEC) has appreciated the role of agriculture universities across the country in supporting the farming community and has urged them to enhance their facilitation to farmers and guide them to take right decisions to gain bumper yields of grains, pulses, vegetables and oilseed crops.

HEC has advised the universities to adopt unconventional methods for enhancing agricultural productivity by setting up bootcamps to train housewives and farmers.

In a statement on Wednesday, HEC has assured the Agriculture Universities of all its possible support in facilitating the farming community so that they get maximum produces and mitigate the hazards of climate change. The universities have been requested to take special care of farmers in the flood-affected areas.

Pakistan's Agriculture Universities have always been at the forefront to assist and issue guidelines to the farmer community throughout the Kharif and Rabi seasons, be it pertaining to the preparation of fields, quality of seeds, timeliness of sowing, fertilization, irrigation, and harvest.

They also offer their expertise in the key areas of overall plant health covering pathology, entomology, virology, biotechnology, breeding & genetics, ecology, crop physiology, agronomy, horticulture, water resource management, and applied climate sciences.

In the wake of the havoc wreaked by floods this year, the academic community has greatly fulfilled its responsibility to provide maximum support in the flood affected areas, and the agriculture universities have further strengthened their bond with the farmer community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Water Agriculture Guide HEC All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg dru ..

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg drugs at North Arabian Sea

12 minutes ago
 PM extends condolences on sad demise of former Pre ..

PM extends condolences on sad demise of former President of China Jiang Zemin

15 minutes ago
 COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at presiden ..

COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at president house

34 minutes ago
 Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of women’s rights in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

3 hours ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.