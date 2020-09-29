UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC Approves 224 Cases Of PhD Scholars For IRSIP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:52 PM

HEC approves 224 cases of PhD scholars for IRSIP

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has approved 224 cases of PhD scholars for International Research Support Initiative Programme (IRSIP), in addition to seven cases of Partial Support for PhD Studies Abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has approved 224 cases of PhD scholars for International Research Support Initiative Programme (IRSIP), in addition to seven cases of Partial Support for PhD Studies Abroad.

The Selection Committee's meeting was held at HEC Secretariat Islamabad, with Executive Director Dr. Fateh Marri in the chair.

Under IRSIP, HEC offers a six-month research fellowship abroad to full-time PhD students. The purpose is to enhance their research capabilities, and also develop linkages between Pakistani and foreign institutions. IRSIP provides exposure to PhD scholars in order to enhance quality of research conducted by them in Pakistan.

The programme aims at creating a critical mass of highly-qualified manpower that can contribute towards socio-economic development of Pakistan.

It facilitates assimilation, absorption and transfer of important and promising scientific and technological knowledge information to achieve rapid economic progress.

It also provides training and research work opportunities to doctoral students at advanced research laboratories of reputed universities abroad.

Similarly, Partial Support for PhD Studies Abroad is an initiative aimed at providing financial support up to US $ 10,000 to Pakistani scholars who are in final stages of their PhD Studies abroad and need partial support e.g. tuition, thesis evaluation/submission fee, living expenditure, etc. without which their PhD degree programme will remain incomplete.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Progress HEC

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates digital platform for ..

54 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 29 Sep 2020

1 minute ago

Supreme Court reserves verdict in life sentence ac ..

1 minute ago

Encroachments creating hurdles in smooth flow of t ..

1 minute ago

Three die, 15 injure as bus falls into ditch

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.