HEC Approves Funding For 23 Travel Grants, 17 Academic Events
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has approved funding for 23 travel grants and 17 academic events during its 21st Travel Grant/Seminar Conferences Management Committee meeting held here yesterday.
According to the official sources from HEC, out of 50 applications for travel grants, the committee recommended 23, and all 17 requests for seminar and conference funding were approved.
The meeting, chaired by Prof. Dr. Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani, brought together several prominent figures from the academic sector, including Prof. Dr. Shahid Mehmood Baig, Prof. Fayyaz Ul Hassan Sahi, and Prof.
Dr. Hazir Ullah.
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar joined the session online, while Muhammad Javed Iqbal, Director (Research & Innovation Division), served as the meeting’s secretary.
HEC’s Research & Innovation Division continues to play a crucial role in promoting research culture in Pakistan, providing opportunities for scholars to present their work on national and international platforms.
"Through initiatives like the Research Travel Grant Fund and support for organizing academic events, HEC is helping universities and researchers gain global recognition for their contributions to knowledge and socio-economic development," they added.
Recent Stories
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU sets Oct 15 as deadline for autumn 2024 admissions21 minutes ago
-
Man killed in firing incident31 minutes ago
-
‘RSS-driven ideology poses threat to Muslims in India, IIOJK51 minutes ago
-
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week52 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 75 kg drugs in eight operations1 hour ago
-
Governor expresses condolence over demise of journalist Khurshid Bajauri1 hour ago
-
Al Baik, GO ink strategic partnership to bring Saudi expertise to Pakistan1 hour ago
-
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines1 hour ago
-
District Admin Matiari fixes bricks rate1 hour ago
-
FC South arranges 2-week sports festival in S Waziristan1 hour ago
-
15 criminals held1 hour ago
-
President for enhanced focus on regional connectivity, cultural cooperation1 hour ago