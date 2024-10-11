Open Menu

HEC Approves Funding For 23 Travel Grants, 17 Academic Events

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has approved funding for 23 travel grants and 17 academic events during its 21st Travel Grant/Seminar Conferences Management Committee meeting held here yesterday.

According to the official sources from HEC, out of 50 applications for travel grants, the committee recommended 23, and all 17 requests for seminar and conference funding were approved.

The meeting, chaired by Prof. Dr. Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani, brought together several prominent figures from the academic sector, including Prof. Dr. Shahid Mehmood Baig, Prof. Fayyaz Ul Hassan Sahi, and Prof.

Dr. Hazir Ullah.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar joined the session online, while Muhammad Javed Iqbal, Director (Research & Innovation Division), served as the meeting’s secretary.

HEC’s Research & Innovation Division continues to play a crucial role in promoting research culture in Pakistan, providing opportunities for scholars to present their work on national and international platforms.

"Through initiatives like the Research Travel Grant Fund and support for organizing academic events, HEC is helping universities and researchers gain global recognition for their contributions to knowledge and socio-economic development," they added.

