HEC Approves GCU’s PhD In Public Policy
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM
The Government College University (GCU) Lahore is set to launch its Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Policy programme under its Institute of Economics, Policy, and Entrepreneurship, following approval from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Government College University (GCU) Lahore is set to launch its Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Policy programme under its Institute of Economics, Policy, and Entrepreneurship, following approval from the Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.
GCU Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Babar Aziz announced that the university has received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the HEC, and admissions to the programme would open this year. He stated that the PhD in Public Policy aims to develop scholars with expertise in policy analysis, governance, and public administration, equipping them to address contemporary socio-economic challenges.
Prof. Aziz commended the efforts of Prof. Dr. Shahzad Hussain, Dr. Mahroona Hussain Syed, and Dr. Muhammad Usman Asghar for launching this PhD program, which, he said, would play a key role in producing policy experts.
Prof. Dr. Babar Aziz emphasized that the launch of this PhD program is a significant step toward strengthening academic research in governance and policymaking. “This initiative will provide scholars with the knowledge and skills to craft evidence-based policies that contribute to Pakistan’s socio-economic development,” he added.
Recent Stories
IHC stops trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP
Anti-Rape Investigation & Trial Act 2021 course underway at Police Line
SC issues written order withdrawing judicial orders
CAYA Youth Summit 2025 delegates explore Pakistan’s cultural and historical la ..
Sharjah to host General Assembly of Regional Conference of University Presidents ..
Lockheed Martin honours 56 UAE interns at CISS graduation ceremony
Eight killed in traffic accident in Vietnam's northern province
Ombudsman taking practical steps to bring transparency in administrative affairs
China Focus: Chinese tourists rediscover ancient cultural marvels during Spring ..
UAE Muay Thai Championship to kick off February 14 with 824 fighters
HEC approves GCU’s PhD in Public Policy
Ethiopia aims to double electricity generation capacity by 2028: president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC stops trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP39 seconds ago
-
Anti-Rape Investigation & Trial Act 2021 course underway at Police Line41 seconds ago
-
SC issues written order withdrawing judicial orders43 seconds ago
-
CAYA Youth Summit 2025 delegates explore Pakistan’s cultural and historical landmarks44 seconds ago
-
Ombudsman taking practical steps to bring transparency in administrative affairs3 minutes ago
-
HEC approves GCU’s PhD in Public Policy4 minutes ago
-
5 WASA schemes worth Rs. 3.25bln approved3 minutes ago
-
3 awarded death, two life term in murder cases3 minutes ago
-
Seminars on 'My Health, My Life' held successfully3 minutes ago
-
‘Kashmir Kabaddi Cup’ on Feb 534 minutes ago
-
People get first instalment under 'Apna Ghar' scheme44 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador reaffirms Kingdom’s unwavering support for Pakistan44 minutes ago