HEC Approves GCU’s PhD In Public Policy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore is set to launch its Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Policy programme under its Institute of Economics, Policy, and Entrepreneurship, following approval from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Government College University (GCU) Lahore is set to launch its Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Policy programme under its Institute of Economics, Policy, and Entrepreneurship, following approval from the Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

GCU Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Babar Aziz announced that the university has received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the HEC, and admissions to the programme would open this year. He stated that the PhD in Public Policy aims to develop scholars with expertise in policy analysis, governance, and public administration, equipping them to address contemporary socio-economic challenges.

Prof. Aziz commended the efforts of Prof. Dr. Shahzad Hussain, Dr. Mahroona Hussain Syed, and Dr. Muhammad Usman Asghar for launching this PhD program, which, he said, would play a key role in producing policy experts.

Prof. Dr. Babar Aziz emphasized that the launch of this PhD program is a significant step toward strengthening academic research in governance and policymaking. “This initiative will provide scholars with the knowledge and skills to craft evidence-based policies that contribute to Pakistan’s socio-economic development,” he added.

