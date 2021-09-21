UrduPoint.com

HEC Approves IRSIP Grant For 127, Partial Support For 17 PhD Scholars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has approved 127 cases of PhD scholars for International Research Support Initiative Programme (IRSIP), in addition to seven cases of Partial Support for PhD Studies Abroad.

The Selection Committee's meeting was held at HEC Secretariat, with Executive Director Dr. Shaista Sohail in the chair.

Under IRSIP, HEC offers a six-month research fellowship abroad to full-time PhD students.

The purpose is to enhance their research capabilities, and also develop linkages between Pakistani and foreign institutions. IRSIP provides exposure to PhD scholars in order to enhance quality of research conducted by them in Pakistan.

The Programme aims at creating a critical mass of highly-qualified manpower that could contribute towards socio-economic development of Pakistan.

It facilitates assimilation, absorption and transfer of important and promising scientific and technological knowledge information to achieve rapid economic progress.

It also provides training and research work opportunities to doctoral students at advanced research laboratories of reputed universities abroad.

Similarly, Partial Support for PhD Studies Abroad is an initiative aimed at providing financial support up to US $ 15,000 to Pakistani scholars who are in final stages of their PhD Studies abroad and need partial support e.g. tuition, thesis evaluation/submission fee, living expenditure, etc. without which their PhD degree programme will remain incomplete.

Financial burdens or time constraints are particularly problematic for overseas students. HEC has instituted this special financial scheme to provide relief to students facing such problems.

It is of high importance to PhD students who need this support to complete their studies.

The faculty members of public sector universities and degree awarding institutions enrolled in PhD programmes abroad can also benefit from this initiative.

