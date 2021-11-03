HEC approves Master degree programs for Gomal University till 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has approved Master degree programs for Gomal University DI Khan till June 2022 with a view to save the academic year of the students, said Vice Chancellor of the varsity, Prof Dr Iftikhar on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Higher education Commission (HEC) has approved Master degree programs for Gomal University DI Khan till June 2022 with a view to save the academic year of the students, said Vice Chancellor of the varsity, Prof Dr Iftikhar on Wednesday.

He said that a formal notification issued by HEC on November 1 wherein the authorities ordered approval of two-year Master Degree program till 2022.

Prof Iftikhar said the Gomal University held a meeting on December 18, 2020 to pursue the matter with HEC which was also attended by HEC's representatives adding that the meeting requested for extending Master degree programs till June 2022.

He expressed satisfaction over the extension of Master degree programs for Gomal University and termed it beneficial for those students who are getting admission in Master programs. He said the decision has saved the future of several students.