HEC Approves MS Finance Program For IUB

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

HEC approves MS Finance Program for IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The Higher education Commission has approved the launch of the MS Finance and Investment Program at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

In this regard, the Higher Education Commission has issued a special notification and has appointed Dr.

Amna Noor, Assistant Professor, and Dr. Syed Zain ul Abadin, Assistant Professor for this purpose. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has congratulated Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, and Director of Advanced Studies and Research board Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, and faculty members on this achievement.

