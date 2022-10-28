UrduPoint.com

HEC Approves Rs 21m Grant For Shangla University

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has approved Rs 21 million grant for development projects of University of Shangla.

Vice Chancellor, University of Shangla, Professor Dr Hassan Sher, while thanking the HEC, said that amount would be spent on different projects to ensure speedy development of the University.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that the University was a gift of government for people of Shangla, adding that the students would get quality higher education at their doorsteps.

Dr Hassan said that it would save time and money of students besides providing congenial atmosphere to research scholars.

