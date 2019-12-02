UrduPoint.com
HEC Approves Three Academic Programs Of Computer Science KIU

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:22 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Computing Education Accreditation Council of the Higher Education Council (HEC) has formally approved academic programmes of the Computer Science Department of the Karakuram International University.

BS Computer Science, BS software and BS Information Technology were formally approved by HEC Council after thoroughly analyzing the university's report.

Vice Chancellor KIU, Professor Dr Attaullah Shah, Chairman Computer Science Department, faculty member of the university besides students and teachers while congratulating people of Gilgit Baltistan said the approval would help promote computers and IT education in the province besides would save time and money of students.

The VC directed the Computer Science Department's Chairman to start latest technology programs to cater the modern days' requirements.

He also directed inclusion of computer and internet trainings programs besides other modern technologies in computer science department's curriculum besides preparation of new projects in this regards.

