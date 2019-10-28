UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC Asked To Come Hard On Illegal Varsities To Save Students From Dismay

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:25 PM

HEC asked to come hard on Illegal varsities to save students from dismay

There are 115 higher educational institutions, functional across the country, sans any formal approval and registration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :There are 115 higher educational institutions, functional across the country, sans any formal approval and registration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Parents and students Monday pleaded for working out a comprehensive strategy to redress the issue, which may put future of many students at stake due to these illegal institutions.

They called for stringent steps on part of Higher Education Commission to come hard on these institutions, that dole out 'fake' degrees to their enrolled students.

The official sources pointed out out that total 115 illegal country-wide higher educational institutions, declared by the HEC, around 100 were being run in Punjab, 36 Sindh, 12 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 04 Federal capital and 03 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Talking to APP, father of a student Rizwan Ahmad said that these illegal campuses were charging fees in hundreds of thousands rupees.

He urged the Higher Education Commission, the premier regulating body, to take strict action against such institutions that are functioning illegally.

Hammad, a student of federal university, said "after completing my higher education, when I approached HEC for attestation of my degree, I was told that my degree could not be attested for being enrolled in a fake university." He said that HEC was somewhat reluctant to take action against these fake varsities that put their future at stake. Therefore the students had to protest for the verification of their degrees, he added.

When contacted, sources from HEC told APP that the Commission had declared these institutions as illegal. HEC, they said, had also warned the students against taking admission in these illegal universities.

The HEC had advertised the Names of such illegal campuses in the newspapers while these had also been uploaded on the HEC website, they added.

The HEC had uploaded the list of 115 illegal educational institutions at its website that were not fulfilling the formal requirements of theCommission. According to HEC, most of fake institutions had beenclosed across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Student Azad Jammu And Kashmir May HEC From

Recent Stories

Explosion Hits Private Car in Central Afghanistan' ..

5 minutes ago

At Least 3 Afghan Women Killed in Shelling on Bord ..

5 minutes ago

District admin to ensure implementation on Rs1000 ..

5 minutes ago

AJK president welcomes US Congress members' letter ..

5 minutes ago

If IS Leader's Death Is Confirmed, Trump Made Cont ..

9 minutes ago

Baluchistan govt to launch Awami Health Insurance ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.