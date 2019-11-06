UrduPoint.com
HEC Asked To Come Hard On Illegal Varsities To Save Students From Dismay

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:40 AM

HEC asked to come hard on Illegal varsities to save students from dismay

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :There are 115 higher educational institutions, functional across the country, sans any formal approval and registration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Parents and students have pleaded for working out a comprehensive strategy to redress the issue, which may put future of many students at stake due to these illegal institutions.

They called for stringent steps on part of Higher Education Commission to come hard on these institutions, that dole out 'fake' degrees to their enrolled students.

The official sources pointed out out that total 115 illegal country-wide higher educational institutions, declared by the HEC, around 100 were being run in Punjab, 36 Sindh, 12 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 04 Federal capital and 03 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Talking to APP, father of a student Rizwan Ahmad said that these illegal campuses were charging fees in hundreds of thousands rupees.

He urged the Higher Education Commission, the premier regulating body, to take strict action against such institutions that are functioning illegally.

Hammad, a student of federal university, said "after completing my higher education, when I approached HEC for attestation of my degree, I was told that my degree could not be attested for being enrolled in a fake university." He said that HEC was somewhat reluctant to take action against these fake varsities that put their future at stake. Therefore the students had to protest for the verification of their degrees, he added.

When contacted, sources from HEC told APP that the Commission had declared these institutions as illegal. HEC, they said, had also warned the students against taking admission in these illegal universities.

The HEC had advertised the Names of such illegal campuses in the newspapers while these had also been uploaded on the HEC website, they added.

The HEC had uploaded the list of 115 illegal educational institutions at its website that were not fulfilling the formal requirements of the Commission. According to HEC, most of fake institutions had been closed across the country.

/778

