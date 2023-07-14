Open Menu

HEC Asks Students, Parents To Check Recognition Of Institution Before Taking Admission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 03:10 PM

HEC asks students, parents to check recognition of institution before taking admission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has urged students to ensure the accreditation of professional degree programmes and the recognition of admitting university/sub-campus from HEC before taking admission.

According to HEC, the professional degree programmes include Engineering, Medicine & Dentistry, Veterinary Education, Nursing, Architecture and Town Planning, Pharmacy, Law, Homoeopathy, Tibb, Agriculture, business, Computing, Teacher Education, and Technology.

The programmes required accreditation from the respective professional councils, it said.

To verify the accreditation status of your desired programme, HEC asked students to reach out to the concerned professional councils' website hec.gov.pk/site/accredita.

The commission further added that for professional and non-professional programmes, it was equally essential to ensure that the admitting university or sub-campus was recognised by the HEC.

The HEC also asked the students to check the recognition status, visit: hec.gov.pk/site/HEls.

Related Topics

Technology Business Education Agriculture Visit HEC From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

11 minutes ago
 PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

19 minutes ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

26 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

1 hour ago
 Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

2 hours ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

2 hours ago
UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

2 hours ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of France on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

3 hours ago
 Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia Cup

4 hours ago
 IDB President assures PM of continued support to P ..

IDB President assures PM of continued support to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan