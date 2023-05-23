ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has alerted the students and parents that before taking admission, the students must ensure that the university has a valid NOC to offer MPhil/MS/equivalent and PhD programme.

According to official sources, HEC Pakistan has made it mandatory since November 7, 2013, for all Universities/Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) before launching MS/MPhil or equivalent and a PhD programme.

HEC asked the students to visit its website for updated NOCs given at the link: http://www.

hec.gov.pk/site/NOCs-MPhil-PhD.

Further, the affiliated colleges/institutions are not allowed to offer MS/MPhil/PhD and equivalent programmes.

Parents and all prospective students are advised not to take admissions in PhD and MPhil/MS programmes offered by the universities/degree awarding institutions or sub-campuses operating without prior NOC from HEC as well as those offered and taught at any affiliated institution/college.

HEC has warned that it will not recognise/attest the degrees awarded in violation of HEC guidelines.