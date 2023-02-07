UrduPoint.com

HEC Asks Students To Seek Admission In HEC's Recognized Institutes Only

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

HEC asks students to seek admission in HEC's recognized institutes only

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has asked the students to choose only recognized institutions for their higher studies.

According to the official sources, it is being notified for the information of students, parents and general public that the HEC has been empowered, by virtue of its ordinance under which Institutions including those not part of the State educational system might be opened and operated across the country.

Therefore HEC, in exercising its delegated powers, recognizes degrees from accredited universities/institutions in the public and private sector and degrees from their approved campuses, including Transnational Educational Institutions imparting foreign qualification in country as mentioned at website on the following web links: Link of Recognized Universities/Institutions: www.hec.gov.pk/site/HEIs.

Link of Recognized Campuses of Public and Private Sector Institutions: www.hec.gov.pk/site/recognizedCampuses.

Link of Recognized Institutions Imparting Foreign Qualification in Pakistan through Collaboration: www.hec.gov.pk/site/FCI.

HEC warned that any other University/Institution which is not listed in HEC Recognized Universities/ Institutions/Campuses available at our website will not be considered/ recognized.

Further, a separate list of Fake, Illegal, Unlawful and Unrecognized Institutions are also being maintained at following web link for awareness of public and all relevant stakeholders: List of Illegal/Fake Institutions: www.hec.gov.pk/site/Illegal-DAIs.

Meanwhile, list of unaccredited institutions will be available at website :https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/universities/Pages/Accreditation.aspx.

In the larger interest of general public and forthcoming admission season, students and their parents are cautioned to verify legal status of the University/Institution, its campus and transnational education (TNE) provider from the above-mentioned links before seeking admission.

Moreover, the status of affiliated colleges can be verified from respective public sector universities/institutions and HEC.

However, the students are strictly advised not to take admissions in those Institutions which are not listed on HEC website in the recognized list of Universities/ Institutions/Campus(s). Degrees obtained from un-recognized/un-lawful Institutions/ Campuses will not be recognized by HEC.

It is pertinent to mention here that students and parents are cautioned not to get admission in the Universities/DAIs whose admissions are banned due to various irregularities as mentioned on HEC website.

