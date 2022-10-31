UrduPoint.com

HEC, Australian Varsity Sign DoU For Academic, Research Collaboration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 06:20 PM

HEC, Australian Varsity sign DoU for academic, research collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The Higher education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) Monday signed a Document of Understanding (DoU) with the Edith Cowan University (ECU), Australia to jointly work under a collaborative arrangement on various academic and research areas.

Under the agreement, the ECU will admit up to 15 HEC's PhD scholars -- who meet the HEC scholarship criteria and the normal selection criteria for entry to an ECU PhD course, including academic and English language entry requirements as indicated on the ECU website -- per year for five years, starting in 2023, a press release on Monday said.

The major research areas being covered under the agreement include Engineering, Arts & Humanities, Education, Medical & Health Sciences, Science, Nursing & Midwifery, and business & Law.

The DoU signing ceremony was preceded by a detailed meeting of an ECU delegation, led by Executive Dean school of Engineering Prof. Daryoush Habibi with Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed.

Dr. Ahmed briefed the delegation on the long history of academic and research collaboration between Pakistani and Australian institutions.

He highlighted that Pakistan and Australia have a number of universities jointly working in various disciplines, including Engineering, IT, Agriculture, and Business Management.

He stressed the need for enhancing the scope of bilateral collaboration in the fields of science and technology, with joint research on food security, climate change, and energy.

Prof. Daryoush Habibi appreciated the performance of Pakistani students and alumni at the ECU and expressed a desire of increasing the number of Pakistani students and scholars at the university.

Lecturer School of Engineering Dr. Rizwan shared a presentation on the ECU, its world-ranking and academic programmes.

He said the core Engineering disciplines offered at the university include Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Energy.

He added that the university has four research groups, including Thermofluids Research Group, Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering Research Group, Materials & Manufacturing Research Group, and Water and Environmental Engineering Research Group.

He said the HEC priority areas being covered at the ECU include sustainable energy, information technology and telecommunication, advanced materials and manufacturing, advanced technologies, water management and sustainability, urban planning, climate change and environment, transport and smart mobility, and process technologies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Australia Business Education Water Agriculture Mukhtar Ahmed HEC Agreement

Recent Stories

Punjab govt forms fact-finding committee to probe ..

Punjab govt forms fact-finding committee to probe journalist's death

27 minutes ago
 Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

48 minutes ago
 UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medi ..

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medical colleges from next session

1 hour ago
 PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 r ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs

4 hours ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.