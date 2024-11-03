Open Menu

HEC Awards 200 Scholarships To Sri Lankan Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM

HEC awards 200 scholarships to Sri Lankan students

ISLAMABAD/COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has awarded 200 fully and partially funded scholarships to the 6th batch of Sri Lankan students under the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship Programme. Around 500 Sri Lankan students, apart from these awardees, are already pursuing their undergraduate, MS and PhD studies in leading universities in Pakistan.

In this connection, HEC in collaboration with the Pakistan High Commission, Colombo held a ceremony for the newly selected students in Colombo.

General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defense Staff was the chief guest. High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka Maj. Gen. (R) Faheem Ul Aziz also graced the occasion, said a press release received here.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairman HEC, the Project Director, Pakistan Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme, Jehanzeb Khan congratulated the Sri Lankan students and briefed the participants about various aspects of the scholarship programme.

He highlighted the importance of education in bringing regional economic stability and enhancing collaboration between the two friendly countries.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner said that awarding these scholarships to Sri Lankan students is yet another testament to the excellent brotherly relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He urged the students to embrace this opportunity with determination and resilience.

“As you pursue your studies, remember that you are ambassadors of your country and culture. Engage with your peers, share your experiences, and be a bridge between our two nations. The knowledge and understanding you gain will be invaluable as we work together to address the challenges we face in the ever-changing world.”

The ceremony was attended by prominent personalities from various walks of life including businessmen, academicians, parents of the awardee students, and government officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Sri Lanka Colombo HEC From Government Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

10 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

19 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

19 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

19 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

19 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

19 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

19 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

19 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

19 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

19 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan