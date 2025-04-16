HEC Awards Category-X Status To Sargodha University
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The University of Sargodha earned Category-X status from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) after a 119 per cent surge in research output and productivity.
The University of Sargodha’s remarkable progress in academic and research fields over the past year is a testament to its dedication, commitment, and hard work.
According to the HEC’s latest Research Productivity Rankings, the University of Sargodha had been placed at the forefront of academic research in Pakistan. The university now ranks above several well-established institutions including the University of the Punjab Lahore, Government College University Lahore, Government College University Faisalabad, International Islamic University Islamabad, and the University of Gujrat.
Moreover, University of Sargodha’s research performance is now on a par with that of leading national institutions such as Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad and COMSATS University Islamabad.
Commenting on the university’s achievement, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas stated that this very achievement is a result of targeted academic reforms and a renewed focus on research quality and innovation.
He added that a deliberate shift to a research-led model has allowed the university to address both the challenges of national development and the demands of global academic standards.
The vice chancellor concluded that the current ranking verifies the effectiveness of strategic reforms and serves as a signal that the university is evolving from a traditional teaching institution into a formidable research hub. Supporting the vice chancellor’s remarks, Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC), said that the milestone underscores a collective effort to foster a culture of research excellence. He noted that faculty empowerment, policy improvements, and increased international collaboration have all played critical roles in achieving this success.
The University of Sargodha’s surge in research productivity is being recognised as a significant development in the country’s higher education landscape, signaling a promising future for emerging research institutions.
