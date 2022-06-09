UrduPoint.com

HEC Awards Overseas Scholarships To 623 Scholars: Economic Survey

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 06:30 PM

HEC awards overseas scholarships to 623 scholars: Economic Survey

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) under Human Resource Development Programme, has awarded overseas scholarships to a total number of 623 scholars who proceeded abroad for their PhD, MS and Under-Graduate studies and 146 has completed their studies, the data of Fiscal Year 2022 (Jul-Apr) showed.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ):The Higher Education Commission (HEC) under Human Resource Development Programme, has awarded overseas scholarships to a total number of 623 scholars who proceeded abroad for their PhD, MS and Under-Graduate studies and 146 has completed their studies, the data of Fiscal Year 2022 (Jul-Apr) showed.

According to Economic Survey 2021-22 issued by Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail and Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal at Press Conference on Thursday, 292 scholars have been awarded whereas 230 scholars completed 6-month PhD research fellowship abroad under International Research Support Initiative Programme (IRSIP) during the said period. HEC of Pakistan is offering six-month research fellowship abroad to full time PhD students enrolled in Pakistan to enhance their research capabilities.

As per the survey details, a total number of 977 indigenous scholarships were awarded for Under-Graduate, Post-Graduate and PhD studies under various schemes and 327 scholars completed their studies during FY2022 (Jul-Apr).

However, the survey revealed that Government of Pakistan offered scholarships to students of Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and least developed countries of OIC. During FY2022 (Jul-Apr) a total 469 scholarships awarded to nationals of these countries, whereas 10 scholars completed their studies.

A total number of 2,878 needs-based scholarships were awarded during FY2022 (Jul-Apr) under different need-based programmes, whereas 2,899 scholars completed their studies. It includes, HEC Need-based Scholarships, USAID-funded Merit & Need-based Scholarship Programme, the survey documents showed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Ahsan Iqbal Sri Lanka HEC Government OIC

Recent Stories

Fed govt to provide all possible resources GB Coun ..

Fed govt to provide all possible resources GB Council for development: Qamar Zal ..

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan contains COVID-19 outbreak successfully: ..

Pakistan contains COVID-19 outbreak successfully: Survey

53 minutes ago
 Quaid-i-Azam University ranked among world's top 5 ..

Quaid-i-Azam University ranked among world's top 50 universities in research pro ..

53 minutes ago
 Govt explores "Gateway of Prosperity" under CPEC t ..

Govt explores "Gateway of Prosperity" under CPEC to boost Railways

53 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to hold LG polls on June 26 ..

Arrangements finalized to hold LG polls on June 26: Pervez Ahmed

1 hour ago
 93 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

93 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.