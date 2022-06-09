HEC awards overseas scholarships to 623 scholars: Economic Survey

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) under Human Resource Development Programme, has awarded overseas scholarships to a total number of 623 scholars who proceeded abroad for their PhD, MS and Under-Graduate studies and 146 has completed their studies, the data of Fiscal Year 2022 (Jul-Apr) showed.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ):The Higher Education Commission (HEC) under Human Resource Development Programme, has awarded overseas scholarships to a total number of 623 scholars who proceeded abroad for their PhD, MS and Under-Graduate studies and 146 has completed their studies, the data of Fiscal Year 2022 (Jul-Apr) showed.

According to Economic Survey 2021-22 issued by Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail and Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal at Press Conference on Thursday, 292 scholars have been awarded whereas 230 scholars completed 6-month PhD research fellowship abroad under International Research Support Initiative Programme (IRSIP) during the said period. HEC of Pakistan is offering six-month research fellowship abroad to full time PhD students enrolled in Pakistan to enhance their research capabilities.

As per the survey details, a total number of 977 indigenous scholarships were awarded for Under-Graduate, Post-Graduate and PhD studies under various schemes and 327 scholars completed their studies during FY2022 (Jul-Apr).

However, the survey revealed that Government of Pakistan offered scholarships to students of Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and least developed countries of OIC. During FY2022 (Jul-Apr) a total 469 scholarships awarded to nationals of these countries, whereas 10 scholars completed their studies.

A total number of 2,878 needs-based scholarships were awarded during FY2022 (Jul-Apr) under different need-based programmes, whereas 2,899 scholars completed their studies. It includes, HEC Need-based Scholarships, USAID-funded Merit & Need-based Scholarship Programme, the survey documents showed.