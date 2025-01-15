HEC awards undergraduate scholarships to students of GB

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The scholarship committee of the undergraduate scholarship programme for Gilgit-Baltistan in a meeting held at the Higher education Commission (HEC) Secretariat approved selection of fourth batch of students who will pursue their undergraduate studies in different public sector universities of Pakistan.

The meeting was chaired by Executive Director HEC Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum who joined it online. Others who attended the meeting included the Vice Chancellor, Karakoram International University Gilgit, Dr. Atta Ullah Shah, Advisor (Scholarships) HEC, Mr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Senior Chief (S&T) Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Dr. Gul Muhammad Laghari, Secretary Higher Technical and Special Education, Gilgit-Baltistan, Mr.

Fareed Ahmed, Registrar, University of Baltistan Skardu, Mr. Waseem Ullah Jan Malik, and Project Director (HEC), Mr. Javed Hassan Awan.

For the intake of fourth batch, HEC advertised the scholarship in August 2024. The test was conducted in November 2024. A total of 78 students have been selected on merit, and among them 38 are female students.

It is pertinent to mention here that the undergraduate scholarship programme for students of GB is part of the underdevelopment package for Gilgit Baltistan.

This programme is envisioned to provide financial assistance to GB’s students aspiring for undergraduate studies in HEC recognised public sector universities in Pakistan. The programme was started in 2021 and until now 335 students have been awarded this scholarship.