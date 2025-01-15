HEC Awards Undergraduate Scholarships To Students Of GB
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The scholarship committee of the undergraduate scholarship programme for Gilgit-Baltistan in a meeting held at the Higher education Commission (HEC) Secretariat approved selection of fourth batch of students who will pursue their undergraduate studies in different public sector universities of Pakistan.
The meeting was chaired by Executive Director HEC Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum who joined it online. Others who attended the meeting included the Vice Chancellor, Karakoram International University Gilgit, Dr. Atta Ullah Shah, Advisor (Scholarships) HEC, Mr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Senior Chief (S&T) Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Dr. Gul Muhammad Laghari, Secretary Higher Technical and Special Education, Gilgit-Baltistan, Mr.
Fareed Ahmed, Registrar, University of Baltistan Skardu, Mr. Waseem Ullah Jan Malik, and Project Director (HEC), Mr. Javed Hassan Awan.
For the intake of fourth batch, HEC advertised the scholarship in August 2024. The test was conducted in November 2024. A total of 78 students have been selected on merit, and among them 38 are female students.
It is pertinent to mention here that the undergraduate scholarship programme for students of GB is part of the underdevelopment package for Gilgit Baltistan.
This programme is envisioned to provide financial assistance to GB’s students aspiring for undergraduate studies in HEC recognised public sector universities in Pakistan. The programme was started in 2021 and until now 335 students have been awarded this scholarship.
Recent Stories
US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s Spo ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week
Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks SC constitutional bench
Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan
Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India can’t silence Kashmiris’ through military might, development mantra: Hurriyat leaders1 minute ago
-
HEC awards undergraduate scholarships to students of GB2 minutes ago
-
Sardar Masood Khan pledges support for Higher Education in AJK11 minutes ago
-
Two human-traffickers held22 minutes ago
-
PFC CEO highlights Pakistan's importance in Central Asia trade22 minutes ago
-
Rs30 per unit decline in power tariff for EV sector to encourage investors: PM31 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operation in North Waziristan31 minutes ago
-
Rehri Bazaar to be launched in Khanewal31 minutes ago
-
Govt vows to resolve Balochistan missing persons issue within legal framework31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan trashes Indian Defence Minister, Army Chief’s baseless assertions over AJK, GB31 minutes ago
-
PAC organizes various 'Winter Workshops'31 minutes ago
-
Vietnam senior monk visits Peshawar Museum31 minutes ago