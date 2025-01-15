Open Menu

HEC Awards Undergraduate Scholarships To Students Of GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM

HEC awards undergraduate scholarships to students of GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The scholarship committee of the undergraduate scholarship programme for Gilgit-Baltistan in a meeting held at the Higher education Commission (HEC) Secretariat approved selection of fourth batch of students who will pursue their undergraduate studies in different public sector universities of Pakistan

The meeting was chaired by Executive Director HEC Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum who joined it online. Others who attended the meeting included the Vice Chancellor, Karakoram International University Gilgit, Dr. Atta Ullah Shah, Advisor (Scholarships) HEC, Mr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Senior Chief (S&T) Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Dr. Gul Muhammad Laghari, Secretary Higher Technical and Special Education, Gilgit-Baltistan, Mr.

Fareed Ahmed, Registrar, University of Baltistan Skardu, Mr. Waseem Ullah Jan Malik, and Project Director (HEC), Mr. Javed Hassan Awan.

  For the intake of fourth batch, HEC advertised the scholarship in August 2024. The test was conducted in November 2024. A total of 78 students have been selected on merit, and among them 38 are female students.

  It is pertinent to mention here that the undergraduate scholarship programme for students of GB is part of the underdevelopment package for Gilgit Baltistan.

This programme is envisioned to provide financial assistance to GB’s students aspiring for undergraduate studies in HEC recognised public sector universities in Pakistan. The programme was started in 2021 and until now 335 students have been awarded this scholarship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Gilgit Baltistan Skardu August November HEC Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes f ..

US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s Spo ..

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected t ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week

1 hour ago
 Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks ..

Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks SC constitutional bench

1 hour ago
 Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Wazir ..

Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs80 ..

Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

7 hours ago
 'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

16 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

16 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

16 hours ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

16 hours ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan